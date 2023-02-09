 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Restile Ceramic Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.64 crore, up 462.39% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 08:40 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Restile Ceramics are:Net Sales at Rs 0.64 crore in December 2022 up 462.39% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2022 up 82.54% from Rs. 1.56 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2022 down 30.77% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021. Restile Ceramic shares closed at 3.09 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.74% returns over the last 6 months and -11.21% over the last 12 months.
Restile Ceramics
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations0.640.470.11
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.640.470.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials0.030.040.00
Purchase of Traded Goods0.590.440.09
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.040.040.02
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.070.080.07
Depreciation0.10-1.241.43
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.080.110.06
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.281.00-1.56
Other Income0.010.60--
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.271.60-1.56
Interest0.000.000.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.271.60-1.56
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.271.60-1.56
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.271.60-1.56
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.271.60-1.56
Equity Share Capital98.2898.2898.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.030.16-0.16
Diluted EPS-0.030.16-0.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.030.16-0.16
Diluted EPS-0.030.16-0.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 9, 2023 08:22 pm