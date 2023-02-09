Restile Ceramic Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.64 crore, up 462.39% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.64 0.47 0.11 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.64 0.47 0.11 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 0.03 0.04 0.00 Purchase of Traded Goods 0.59 0.44 0.09 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.04 0.04 0.02 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.07 0.08 0.07 Depreciation 0.10 -1.24 1.43 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.08 0.11 0.06 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.28 1.00 -1.56 Other Income 0.01 0.60 -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.27 1.60 -1.56 Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.27 1.60 -1.56 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.27 1.60 -1.56 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.27 1.60 -1.56 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.27 1.60 -1.56 Equity Share Capital 98.28 98.28 98.28 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.03 0.16 -0.16 Diluted EPS -0.03 0.16 -0.16 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.03 0.16 -0.16 Diluted EPS -0.03 0.16 -0.16 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited