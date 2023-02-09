English
    Restile Ceramic Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.64 crore, up 462.39% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 08:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Restile Ceramics are:Net Sales at Rs 0.64 crore in December 2022 up 462.39% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2022 up 82.54% from Rs. 1.56 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2022 down 30.77% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.Restile Ceramic shares closed at 3.09 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.74% returns over the last 6 months and -11.21% over the last 12 months.
    Restile Ceramics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.640.470.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.640.470.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.030.040.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.590.440.09
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.040.040.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.070.080.07
    Depreciation0.10-1.241.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.080.110.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.281.00-1.56
    Other Income0.010.60--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.271.60-1.56
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.271.60-1.56
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.271.60-1.56
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.271.60-1.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.271.60-1.56
    Equity Share Capital98.2898.2898.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.030.16-0.16
    Diluted EPS-0.030.16-0.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.030.16-0.16
    Diluted EPS-0.030.16-0.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
