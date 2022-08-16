English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Restaurant Brands Asia: To emerge as a much stronger QSR player

    RBA is on track for a strong restaurant (store) expansion in the India business

    Bharat Gianani
    August 16, 2022 / 10:19 AM IST
    Restaurant Brands Asia: To emerge as a much stronger QSR player

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Restaurant Brands Asia (RBA; CMP: Rs 123; Market Cap: Rs 6,077 crore) has posted lower-than-expected results in Q1FY23 as higher marketing expenses affected India business margins. RBA is on a brisk store addition in India. The rapid addition of cafes will incrementally drive the store ADS (average daily sales) as well as profitability. The Indonesia business is poised for better performance as it recovers from COVID-19. RBA’s margins are expected to improve, given the benefits of operating leverage and a better...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Taxpayers feel unloved, here's another instance why

      Aug 12, 2022 / 06:11 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Weekly Tactical, IPO Street, the rain dance, Zomato’s name change and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Shaktikanta Das refuses to pivot 

      Aug 6, 2022 / 10:21 AM IST

      A look at the current macro readings is enough for the RBI governor not to budge and dilute his ‘withdrawal of accommodation’ stance

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers