Restaurant Brands Asia: To emerge as a much stronger QSR player

Restaurant Brands Asia (RBA; CMP: Rs 123; Market Cap: Rs 6,077 crore) has posted lower-than-expected results in Q1FY23 as higher marketing expenses affected India business margins. RBA is on a brisk store addition in India. The rapid addition of cafes will incrementally drive the store ADS (average daily sales) as well as profitability. The Indonesia business is poised for better performance as it recovers from COVID-19. RBA’s margins are expected to improve, given the benefits of operating leverage and a better...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Taxpayers feel unloved, here's another instance why
Aug 12, 2022 / 06:11 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Weekly Tactical, IPO Street, the rain dance, Zomato’s name change and moreRead Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Shaktikanta Das refuses to pivot
Aug 6, 2022 / 10:21 AM IST
A look at the current macro readings is enough for the RBI governor not to budge and dilute his ‘withdrawal of accommodation’ stanceRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers