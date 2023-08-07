Restaurant Brands Asia Q1: Net loss expands to Rs 50.5 crore; revenue up 25%

Restaurant Brands Asia Q1FY24 results

Restaurant Brands Asia reported a net loss at Rs 50.5 crore for the April-June quarter of FY24 on August 7 widening from a loss of Rs 47.5 crore posted in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. This was a result of Burger King's India branch dealing with rising raw material costs with high spending on more stores.

Total revenue of the company came at Rs 611 crore, rising 25 percent from Rs 489.2 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBIDTA) for the quarter was at Rs 48.2 crore growing by 65 percent. EBIDTA margin was at 7.9 percent rising 190 basis points. One basis point is one-hundredth of percentage point.

The material costs of the company was Rs 220 crore rising 26.4 percent from Rs 174 crore in the year ago period. The increase in material costs was led by high cost of raw materials.

The increase in costs is also causing problems for the company's competitors. This includes KFC's partners Sapphire Foods India and Devyani International, as well as Jubilant FoodWorks, the company that runs Domino's Pizza.

Earlier this year, Restaurant Brands Asia started selling meals for as low as 99 rupees ($1.20). They did this when other big restaurants in India also began offering cheaper food as people were spending less money due to higher prices for goods and services.

Following the results, Restaurant Brands Asia rose 2.41 percent and was trading at Rs 121.25 at 11.20 am on the NSE.