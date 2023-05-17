Restaurant Bran Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 364.90 crore, up 35.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 364.90 crore in March 2023 up 35.81% from Rs. 268.70 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.59 crore in March 2023 down 86.2% from Rs. 13.21 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.88 crore in March 2023 up 28.45% from Rs. 39.61 crore in March 2022.

Restaurant Bran shares closed at 107.25 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.74% returns over the last 6 months and 10.23% over the last 12 months.