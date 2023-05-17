English
    Restaurant Bran Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 364.90 crore, up 35.81% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023 / 06:55 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Restaurant Brands Asia are:

    Net Sales at Rs 364.90 crore in March 2023 up 35.81% from Rs. 268.70 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.59 crore in March 2023 down 86.2% from Rs. 13.21 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.88 crore in March 2023 up 28.45% from Rs. 39.61 crore in March 2022.

    Restaurant Bran shares closed at 107.25 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.74% returns over the last 6 months and 10.23% over the last 12 months.

    Restaurant Brands Asia
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations364.90369.78268.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations364.90369.78268.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials122.73124.3491.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost56.5960.3042.85
    Depreciation48.1043.3635.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses143.32137.29104.52
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.844.49-4.83
    Other Income8.626.349.38
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.7810.834.55
    Interest27.3722.0317.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-24.59-11.21-13.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-24.59-11.21-13.21
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-24.59-11.21-13.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-24.59-11.21-13.21
    Equity Share Capital494.55494.43492.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.50-0.23-0.30
    Diluted EPS-0.50-0.23-0.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.50-0.23-0.30
    Diluted EPS-0.50-0.23-0.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 17, 2023 06:40 pm