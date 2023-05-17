Restaurant Bran Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 364.90 crore, up 35.81% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Restaurant Brands Asia are:
Net Sales at Rs 364.90 crore in March 2023 up 35.81% from Rs. 268.70 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.59 crore in March 2023 down 86.2% from Rs. 13.21 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.88 crore in March 2023 up 28.45% from Rs. 39.61 crore in March 2022.
Restaurant Bran shares closed at 107.25 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.74% returns over the last 6 months and 10.23% over the last 12 months.
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|364.90
|369.78
|268.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|364.90
|369.78
|268.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|122.73
|124.34
|91.10
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|56.59
|60.30
|42.85
|Depreciation
|48.10
|43.36
|35.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|143.32
|137.29
|104.52
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.84
|4.49
|-4.83
|Other Income
|8.62
|6.34
|9.38
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.78
|10.83
|4.55
|Interest
|27.37
|22.03
|17.76
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-24.59
|-11.21
|-13.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-24.59
|-11.21
|-13.21
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-24.59
|-11.21
|-13.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-24.59
|-11.21
|-13.21
|Equity Share Capital
|494.55
|494.43
|492.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.50
|-0.23
|-0.30
|Diluted EPS
|-0.50
|-0.23
|-0.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.50
|-0.23
|-0.30
|Diluted EPS
|-0.50
|-0.23
|-0.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited