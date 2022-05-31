Restaurant Bran Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 268.70 crore, up 37.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 268.70 crore in March 2022 up 37.05% from Rs. 196.05 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.21 crore in March 2022 up 49.08% from Rs. 25.94 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.61 crore in March 2022 up 42.07% from Rs. 27.88 crore in March 2021.

Restaurant Bran shares closed at 100.35 on May 30, 2022 (NSE)