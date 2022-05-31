 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Restaurant Bran Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 268.70 crore, up 37.05% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 01:02 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Restaurant Brands Asia are:

Net Sales at Rs 268.70 crore in March 2022 up 37.05% from Rs. 196.05 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.21 crore in March 2022 up 49.08% from Rs. 25.94 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.61 crore in March 2022 up 42.07% from Rs. 27.88 crore in March 2021.

Restaurant Bran shares closed at 100.35 on May 30, 2022 (NSE)

Restaurant Brands Asia
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 268.70 279.89 196.05
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 268.70 279.89 196.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 91.10 94.97 67.51
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 42.85 42.53 33.33
Depreciation 35.06 34.39 31.90
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 104.52 109.58 70.75
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.83 -1.58 -7.43
Other Income 9.38 3.19 3.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.55 1.61 -4.02
Interest 17.76 16.76 16.34
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -13.21 -15.16 -20.36
Exceptional Items -- -- -5.58
P/L Before Tax -13.21 -15.16 -25.94
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -13.21 -15.16 -25.94
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -13.21 -15.16 -25.94
Equity Share Capital 492.75 384.25 382.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.30 -0.39 -0.68
Diluted EPS -0.30 -0.39 -0.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.30 -0.39 -0.68
Diluted EPS -0.30 -0.39 -0.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

May 31, 2022
