Restaurant Bran Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 268.70 crore, up 37.05% Y-o-Y
May 31, 2022 / 01:02 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Restaurant Brands Asia are:
Net Sales at Rs 268.70 crore in March 2022 up 37.05% from Rs. 196.05 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.21 crore in March 2022 up 49.08% from Rs. 25.94 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.61 crore in March 2022 up 42.07% from Rs. 27.88 crore in March 2021.
Restaurant Bran shares closed at 100.35 on May 30, 2022 (NSE)
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|268.70
|279.89
|196.05
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|268.70
|279.89
|196.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|91.10
|94.97
|67.51
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|42.85
|42.53
|33.33
|Depreciation
|35.06
|34.39
|31.90
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|104.52
|109.58
|70.75
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.83
|-1.58
|-7.43
|Other Income
|9.38
|3.19
|3.41
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.55
|1.61
|-4.02
|Interest
|17.76
|16.76
|16.34
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-13.21
|-15.16
|-20.36
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-5.58
|P/L Before Tax
|-13.21
|-15.16
|-25.94
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-13.21
|-15.16
|-25.94
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-13.21
|-15.16
|-25.94
|Equity Share Capital
|492.75
|384.25
|382.98
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.30
|-0.39
|-0.68
|Diluted EPS
|-0.30
|-0.39
|-0.68
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.30
|-0.39
|-0.68
|Diluted EPS
|-0.30
|-0.39
|-0.68
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited