Restaurant Bran Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 422.12 crore, up 25.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 422.12 crore in June 2023 up 25.28% from Rs. 336.95 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.15 crore in June 2023 up 2.57% from Rs. 22.74 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.99 crore in June 2023 up 28.09% from Rs. 42.93 crore in June 2022.

Restaurant Bran shares closed at 120.00 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 12.78% returns over the last 6 months and -2.95% over the last 12 months.