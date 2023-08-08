English
    Restaurant Bran Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 422.12 crore, up 25.28% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Restaurant Brands Asia are:

    Net Sales at Rs 422.12 crore in June 2023 up 25.28% from Rs. 336.95 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.15 crore in June 2023 up 2.57% from Rs. 22.74 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.99 crore in June 2023 up 28.09% from Rs. 42.93 crore in June 2022.

    Restaurant Bran shares closed at 120.00 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 12.78% returns over the last 6 months and -2.95% over the last 12 months.

    Restaurant Brands Asia
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations422.12364.90336.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations422.12364.90336.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials141.50122.73113.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost62.1756.5951.30
    Depreciation50.7548.1046.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses169.98143.32139.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.28-5.84-12.86
    Other Income6.528.629.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.242.78-3.16
    Interest26.3927.3719.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-22.15-24.59-22.74
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-22.15-24.59-22.74
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-22.15-24.59-22.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-22.15-24.59-22.74
    Equity Share Capital494.59494.55493.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.45-0.50-0.46
    Diluted EPS-0.45-0.50-0.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.45-0.50-0.46
    Diluted EPS-0.45-0.50-0.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Restaurant Bran #Restaurant Brands Asia #Results
    first published: Aug 8, 2023 09:22 am

