 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Restaurant Bran Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 369.78 crore, up 32.12% Y-o-Y

Feb 08, 2023 / 05:26 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Restaurant Brands Asia are:

Net Sales at Rs 369.78 crore in December 2022 up 32.12% from Rs. 279.89 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.21 crore in December 2022 up 26.07% from Rs. 15.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.19 crore in December 2022 up 50.53% from Rs. 36.00 crore in December 2021.

Restaurant Brands Asia
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 369.78 368.02 279.89
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 369.78 368.02 279.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 124.34 123.71 94.97
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 60.30 59.83 42.53
Depreciation 43.36 42.64 34.39
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 137.29 142.41 109.58
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.49 -0.56 -1.58
Other Income 6.34 7.87 3.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.83 7.31 1.61
Interest 22.03 20.58 16.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -11.21 -13.27 -15.16
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -11.21 -13.27 -15.16
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -11.21 -13.27 -15.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -11.21 -13.27 -15.16
Equity Share Capital 494.43 493.39 384.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.23 -0.27 -0.39
Diluted EPS -0.23 -0.27 -0.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.23 -0.27 -0.39
Diluted EPS -0.23 -0.27 -0.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited