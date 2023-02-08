Restaurant Bran Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 369.78 crore, up 32.12% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Restaurant Brands Asia are:
Net Sales at Rs 369.78 crore in December 2022 up 32.12% from Rs. 279.89 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.21 crore in December 2022 up 26.07% from Rs. 15.16 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.19 crore in December 2022 up 50.53% from Rs. 36.00 crore in December 2021.
Restaurant Bran shares closed at 106.40 on February 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.95% returns over the last 6 months and -22.17% over the last 12 months.
|
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|369.78
|368.02
|279.89
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|369.78
|368.02
|279.89
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|124.34
|123.71
|94.97
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|60.30
|59.83
|42.53
|Depreciation
|43.36
|42.64
|34.39
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|137.29
|142.41
|109.58
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.49
|-0.56
|-1.58
|Other Income
|6.34
|7.87
|3.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.83
|7.31
|1.61
|Interest
|22.03
|20.58
|16.76
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-11.21
|-13.27
|-15.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-11.21
|-13.27
|-15.16
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-11.21
|-13.27
|-15.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-11.21
|-13.27
|-15.16
|Equity Share Capital
|494.43
|493.39
|384.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.23
|-0.27
|-0.39
|Diluted EPS
|-0.23
|-0.27
|-0.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.23
|-0.27
|-0.39
|Diluted EPS
|-0.23
|-0.27
|-0.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited