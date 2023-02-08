Restaurant Bran Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 369.78 crore, up 32.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 369.78 crore in December 2022 up 32.12% from Rs. 279.89 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.21 crore in December 2022 up 26.07% from Rs. 15.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.19 crore in December 2022 up 50.53% from Rs. 36.00 crore in December 2021.

Restaurant Bran shares closed at 106.40 on February 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.95% returns over the last 6 months and -22.17% over the last 12 months.