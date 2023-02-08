English
    Restaurant Bran Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 369.78 crore, up 32.12% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 05:26 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Restaurant Brands Asia are:

    Net Sales at Rs 369.78 crore in December 2022 up 32.12% from Rs. 279.89 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.21 crore in December 2022 up 26.07% from Rs. 15.16 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.19 crore in December 2022 up 50.53% from Rs. 36.00 crore in December 2021.

    Restaurant Brands Asia
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations369.78368.02279.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations369.78368.02279.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials124.34123.7194.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost60.3059.8342.53
    Depreciation43.3642.6434.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses137.29142.41109.58
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.49-0.56-1.58
    Other Income6.347.873.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.837.311.61
    Interest22.0320.5816.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-11.21-13.27-15.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-11.21-13.27-15.16
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-11.21-13.27-15.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-11.21-13.27-15.16
    Equity Share Capital494.43493.39384.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.23-0.27-0.39
    Diluted EPS-0.23-0.27-0.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.23-0.27-0.39
    Diluted EPS-0.23-0.27-0.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited