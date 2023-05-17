English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Restaurant Bran Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 513.95 crore, up 28.56% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023 / 06:36 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Restaurant Brands Asia are:

    Net Sales at Rs 513.95 crore in March 2023 up 28.56% from Rs. 399.79 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 73.37 crore in March 2023 down 9.38% from Rs. 67.07 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.69 crore in March 2023 up 6.45% from Rs. 29.77 crore in March 2022.

    Restaurant Bran shares closed at 107.25 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.74% returns over the last 6 months and 10.23% over the last 12 months.

    Restaurant Brands Asia
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations513.95526.34399.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations513.95526.34399.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials184.25191.36145.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost95.0494.4469.49
    Depreciation79.6367.6259.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses207.28210.82164.58
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-52.25-37.91-38.83
    Other Income4.317.969.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-47.94-29.94-29.29
    Interest32.0225.9527.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-79.96-55.89-56.35
    Exceptional Items-----25.19
    P/L Before Tax-79.96-55.89-81.54
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-79.96-55.89-81.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-79.96-55.89-81.54
    Minority Interest6.595.4714.46
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-73.37-50.42-67.07
    Equity Share Capital494.55494.43492.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.48-1.02-1.53
    Diluted EPS-1.48-1.02-1.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.48-1.02-1.53
    Diluted EPS-1.48-1.02-1.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Restaurant Bran #Restaurant Brands Asia #Results
    first published: May 17, 2023 06:28 pm