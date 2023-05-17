Restaurant Bran Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 513.95 crore, up 28.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 513.95 crore in March 2023 up 28.56% from Rs. 399.79 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 73.37 crore in March 2023 down 9.38% from Rs. 67.07 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.69 crore in March 2023 up 6.45% from Rs. 29.77 crore in March 2022.

Restaurant Bran shares closed at 107.25 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.74% returns over the last 6 months and 10.23% over the last 12 months.