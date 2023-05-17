Restaurant Bran Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 513.95 crore, up 28.56% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Restaurant Brands Asia are:
Net Sales at Rs 513.95 crore in March 2023 up 28.56% from Rs. 399.79 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 73.37 crore in March 2023 down 9.38% from Rs. 67.07 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.69 crore in March 2023 up 6.45% from Rs. 29.77 crore in March 2022.
Restaurant Bran shares closed at 107.25 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.74% returns over the last 6 months and 10.23% over the last 12 months.
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|513.95
|526.34
|399.79
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|513.95
|526.34
|399.79
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|184.25
|191.36
|145.49
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|95.04
|94.44
|69.49
|Depreciation
|79.63
|67.62
|59.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|207.28
|210.82
|164.58
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-52.25
|-37.91
|-38.83
|Other Income
|4.31
|7.96
|9.55
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-47.94
|-29.94
|-29.29
|Interest
|32.02
|25.95
|27.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-79.96
|-55.89
|-56.35
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-25.19
|P/L Before Tax
|-79.96
|-55.89
|-81.54
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-79.96
|-55.89
|-81.54
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-79.96
|-55.89
|-81.54
|Minority Interest
|6.59
|5.47
|14.46
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-73.37
|-50.42
|-67.07
|Equity Share Capital
|494.55
|494.43
|492.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.48
|-1.02
|-1.53
|Diluted EPS
|-1.48
|-1.02
|-1.53
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.48
|-1.02
|-1.53
|Diluted EPS
|-1.48
|-1.02
|-1.53
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited