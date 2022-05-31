Restaurant Bran Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 399.79 crore, up 24.4% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Restaurant Brands Asia are:
Net Sales at Rs 399.79 crore in March 2022 up 24.4% from Rs. 321.37 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 67.07 crore in March 2022 down 38.34% from Rs. 48.49 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.77 crore in March 2022 up 23.02% from Rs. 24.20 crore in March 2021.
Restaurant Bran shares closed at 100.35 on May 30, 2022 (NSE)
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|399.79
|435.38
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|399.79
|435.38
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|145.49
|157.31
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|69.49
|61.51
|Depreciation
|59.06
|59.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|164.58
|164.84
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-38.83
|-7.40
|Other Income
|9.55
|3.42
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-29.29
|-3.98
|Interest
|27.06
|22.50
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-56.35
|-26.48
|Exceptional Items
|-25.19
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-81.54
|-26.48
|Tax
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-81.54
|-26.48
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-81.54
|-26.48
|Minority Interest
|14.46
|3.79
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-67.07
|-22.68
|Equity Share Capital
|492.75
|384.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.53
|-0.59
|Diluted EPS
|-1.53
|-0.59
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.53
|-0.59
|Diluted EPS
|-1.53
|-0.59
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited