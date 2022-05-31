Restaurant Bran Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 399.79 crore, up 24.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 399.79 crore in March 2022 up 24.4% from Rs. 321.37 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 67.07 crore in March 2022 down 38.34% from Rs. 48.49 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.77 crore in March 2022 up 23.02% from Rs. 24.20 crore in March 2021.

Restaurant Bran shares closed at 100.35 on May 30, 2022 (NSE)