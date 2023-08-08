English
    Restaurant Bran Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 610.78 crore, up 24.85% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 10:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Restaurant Brands Asia are:

    Net Sales at Rs 610.78 crore in June 2023 up 24.85% from Rs. 489.22 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 50.48 crore in June 2023 down 6.26% from Rs. 47.50 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.42 crore in June 2023 up 31.2% from Rs. 42.24 crore in June 2022.

    Restaurant Bran shares closed at 120.10 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.93% returns over the last 6 months and -2.87% over the last 12 months.

    Restaurant Brands Asia
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations610.78513.95489.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations610.78513.95489.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials219.60184.25174.42
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost96.8795.0481.87
    Depreciation78.7479.6369.98
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses246.02207.28203.71
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-30.43-52.25-40.75
    Other Income7.114.3113.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-23.32-47.94-27.74
    Interest30.7332.0223.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-54.05-79.96-50.89
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-54.05-79.96-50.89
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-54.05-79.96-50.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-54.05-79.96-50.89
    Minority Interest3.576.593.39
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-50.48-73.37-47.50
    Equity Share Capital494.59494.55493.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.02-1.48-0.96
    Diluted EPS-1.02-1.48-0.96
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.02-1.48-0.96
    Diluted EPS-1.02-1.48-0.96
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 8, 2023 10:42 am

