Restaurant Bran Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 610.78 crore, up 24.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 610.78 crore in June 2023 up 24.85% from Rs. 489.22 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 50.48 crore in June 2023 down 6.26% from Rs. 47.50 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.42 crore in June 2023 up 31.2% from Rs. 42.24 crore in June 2022.

Restaurant Bran shares closed at 120.10 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.93% returns over the last 6 months and -2.87% over the last 12 months.