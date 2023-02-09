Restaurant Bran Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 526.34 crore, up 20.89% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Restaurant Brands Asia are:
Net Sales at Rs 526.34 crore in December 2022 up 20.89% from Rs. 435.38 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 50.42 crore in December 2022 down 122.28% from Rs. 22.68 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.68 crore in December 2022 down 31.65% from Rs. 55.13 crore in December 2021.
Restaurant Bran shares closed at 106.50 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.87% returns over the last 6 months and -22.32% over the last 12 months.
|
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|526.34
|524.77
|435.38
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|526.34
|524.77
|435.38
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|191.36
|185.65
|157.31
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|94.44
|95.54
|61.51
|Depreciation
|67.62
|66.82
|59.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|210.82
|218.43
|164.84
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-37.91
|-41.68
|-7.40
|Other Income
|7.96
|10.68
|3.42
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-29.94
|-31.00
|-3.98
|Interest
|25.95
|24.07
|22.50
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-55.89
|-55.07
|-26.48
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-55.89
|-55.07
|-26.48
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-55.89
|-55.07
|-26.48
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-55.89
|-55.07
|-26.48
|Minority Interest
|5.47
|5.12
|3.79
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-50.42
|-49.95
|-22.68
|Equity Share Capital
|494.43
|493.39
|384.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.02
|-1.01
|-0.59
|Diluted EPS
|-1.02
|-1.01
|-0.59
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.02
|-1.01
|-0.59
|Diluted EPS
|-1.02
|-1.01
|-0.59
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited