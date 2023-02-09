 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Restaurant Bran Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 526.34 crore, up 20.89% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Restaurant Brands Asia are:

Net Sales at Rs 526.34 crore in December 2022 up 20.89% from Rs. 435.38 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 50.42 crore in December 2022 down 122.28% from Rs. 22.68 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.68 crore in December 2022 down 31.65% from Rs. 55.13 crore in December 2021.

Restaurant Brands Asia
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 526.34 524.77 435.38
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 526.34 524.77 435.38
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 191.36 185.65 157.31
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 94.44 95.54 61.51
Depreciation 67.62 66.82 59.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 210.82 218.43 164.84
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -37.91 -41.68 -7.40
Other Income 7.96 10.68 3.42
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -29.94 -31.00 -3.98
Interest 25.95 24.07 22.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -55.89 -55.07 -26.48
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -55.89 -55.07 -26.48
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -55.89 -55.07 -26.48
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -55.89 -55.07 -26.48
Minority Interest 5.47 5.12 3.79
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -50.42 -49.95 -22.68
Equity Share Capital 494.43 493.39 384.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.02 -1.01 -0.59
Diluted EPS -1.02 -1.01 -0.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.02 -1.01 -0.59
Diluted EPS -1.02 -1.01 -0.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited