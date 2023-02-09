Restaurant Bran Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 526.34 crore, up 20.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 526.34 crore in December 2022 up 20.89% from Rs. 435.38 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 50.42 crore in December 2022 down 122.28% from Rs. 22.68 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.68 crore in December 2022 down 31.65% from Rs. 55.13 crore in December 2021.

Restaurant Bran shares closed at 106.50 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.87% returns over the last 6 months and -22.32% over the last 12 months.