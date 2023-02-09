English
    Restaurant Bran Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 526.34 crore, up 20.89% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Restaurant Brands Asia are:

    Net Sales at Rs 526.34 crore in December 2022 up 20.89% from Rs. 435.38 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 50.42 crore in December 2022 down 122.28% from Rs. 22.68 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.68 crore in December 2022 down 31.65% from Rs. 55.13 crore in December 2021.

    Restaurant Brands Asia
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations526.34524.77435.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations526.34524.77435.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials191.36185.65157.31
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost94.4495.5461.51
    Depreciation67.6266.8259.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses210.82218.43164.84
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-37.91-41.68-7.40
    Other Income7.9610.683.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-29.94-31.00-3.98
    Interest25.9524.0722.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-55.89-55.07-26.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-55.89-55.07-26.48
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-55.89-55.07-26.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-55.89-55.07-26.48
    Minority Interest5.475.123.79
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-50.42-49.95-22.68
    Equity Share Capital494.43493.39384.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.02-1.01-0.59
    Diluted EPS-1.02-1.01-0.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.02-1.01-0.59
    Diluted EPS-1.02-1.01-0.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited