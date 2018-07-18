App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2018 01:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Responsive Industries Q1 profit rises nearly 6-fold but revenue falls sharply

Revenue from operations fell 46.3 percent to Rs 211.3 crore in Q1, compared to Rs 393.6 crore in same period last fiscal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Vinyl flooring and cloth rexine manufacturing company Responsive Industries' first quarter profit increased 5.6 times to Rs 16.3 crore, backed by operational performance.

Profit in the corresponding period last fiscal was at Rs 2.9 crore.

Revenue from operations fell 46.3 percent to Rs 211.3 crore in Q1, compared to Rs 393.6 crore in same period last fiscal.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) shot up 48.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 37.9 crore and margin expanded by 1,140 basis points to 17.9 percent in June quarter, driven by lower raw material cost, finance cost and depreciation expenses.

At 13:38 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 91.30, down Rs 5.60, or 5.78 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jul 18, 2018 01:53 pm

tags #Responsive Industries #Results

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.