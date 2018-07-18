Responsive Industries Q1 profit rises nearly 6-fold but revenue falls sharply

Vinyl flooring and cloth rexine manufacturing company Responsive Industries' first quarter profit increased 5.6 times to Rs 16.3 crore, backed by operational performance.

Profit in the corresponding period last fiscal was at Rs 2.9 crore.

Revenue from operations fell 46.3 percent to Rs 211.3 crore in Q1, compared to Rs 393.6 crore in same period last fiscal.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) shot up 48.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 37.9 crore and margin expanded by 1,140 basis points to 17.9 percent in June quarter, driven by lower raw material cost, finance cost and depreciation expenses.

