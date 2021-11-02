Responsive Ind Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 107.28 crore, down 2.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 107.28 crore in September 2021 down 2.49% from Rs. 110.02 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.85 crore in September 2021 down 15.89% from Rs. 5.77 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.74 crore in September 2021 up 23.05% from Rs. 18.48 crore in September 2020.

Responsive Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.18 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.22 in September 2020.

Responsive Ind shares closed at 117.80 on November 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given -26.54% returns over the last 6 months and -22.40% over the last 12 months.