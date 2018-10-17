Responsive Ind Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 224.70 crore, up 25.46% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 224.70 crore in September 2018 up 25.46% from Rs. 179.10 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.40 crore in September 2018 up 1166% from Rs. 1.45 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.10 crore in September 2018 up 462.62% from Rs. 5.35 crore in September 2017.

Responsive Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.69 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.05 in September 2017.

Responsive Ind shares closed at 71.40 on October 16, 2018 (NSE) and has given -1.92% returns over the last 6 months and 84.02% over the last 12 months.