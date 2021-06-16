Responsive Ind Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 108.09 crore, up 23.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 108.09 crore in March 2021 up 23.69% from Rs. 87.39 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2021 up 109.69% from Rs. 7.95 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.29 crore in March 2021 up 19.25% from Rs. 13.66 crore in March 2020.

Responsive Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.30 in March 2020.

Responsive Ind shares closed at 162.45 on June 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given -16.59% returns over the last 6 months and 100.80% over the last 12 months.