Responsive Ind Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 76.69 crore, down 67.6% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Responsive Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 76.69 crore in March 2019 down 67.6% from Rs. 236.70 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.33 crore in March 2019 down 396.53% from Rs. 3.82 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.55 crore in March 2019 down 105.61% from Rs. 27.65 crore in March 2018.
Responsive Ind shares closed at 89.05 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -2.73% returns over the last 6 months and 20.26% over the last 12 months.
|
|Responsive Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|76.69
|116.12
|236.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|76.69
|116.12
|236.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|52.62
|62.65
|191.54
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|6.84
|7.68
|12.10
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.28
|3.80
|2.77
|Depreciation
|13.77
|16.38
|14.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|15.38
|17.35
|7.98
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-16.20
|8.27
|7.61
|Other Income
|0.88
|2.55
|5.34
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-15.32
|10.81
|12.95
|Interest
|2.18
|3.24
|3.54
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-17.50
|7.58
|9.41
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-17.50
|7.58
|9.41
|Tax
|-6.17
|2.52
|5.58
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-11.33
|5.05
|3.82
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-11.33
|5.05
|3.82
|Equity Share Capital
|26.69
|26.69
|26.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|613.14
|--
|588.05
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.42
|0.19
|0.14
|Diluted EPS
|-0.42
|0.19
|0.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.42
|0.19
|0.14
|Diluted EPS
|-0.42
|0.19
|0.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited