Responsive Ind Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 76.69 crore, down 67.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.69 crore in March 2019 down 67.6% from Rs. 236.70 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.33 crore in March 2019 down 396.53% from Rs. 3.82 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.55 crore in March 2019 down 105.61% from Rs. 27.65 crore in March 2018.

Responsive Ind shares closed at 89.05 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -2.73% returns over the last 6 months and 20.26% over the last 12 months.