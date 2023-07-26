English
    Responsive Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 166.78 crore, up 8.6% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2023 / 04:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Responsive Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 166.78 crore in June 2023 up 8.6% from Rs. 153.58 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.92 crore in June 2023 up 229.83% from Rs. 1.79 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.56 crore in June 2023 up 14.58% from Rs. 19.69 crore in June 2022.

    Responsive Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.22 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.07 in June 2022.

    Responsive Ind shares closed at 193.10 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 45.02% returns over the last 6 months and 37.24% over the last 12 months.

    Responsive Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations166.78141.17153.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations166.78141.17153.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials80.4979.28100.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks47.3622.04-2.99
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.323.743.46
    Depreciation8.598.008.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.1021.9837.45
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.926.126.67
    Other Income3.053.384.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.979.5011.56
    Interest6.235.839.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.743.672.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.743.672.15
    Tax1.830.950.36
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.922.721.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.922.721.79
    Equity Share Capital26.6926.6926.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves--658.76--
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.220.100.07
    Diluted EPS0.220.100.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.220.100.07
    Diluted EPS0.220.100.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #Responsive Ind #Responsive Industries #Results
    first published: Jul 26, 2023 04:44 pm

