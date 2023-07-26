Responsive Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 166.78 crore, up 8.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 166.78 crore in June 2023 up 8.6% from Rs. 153.58 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.92 crore in June 2023 up 229.83% from Rs. 1.79 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.56 crore in June 2023 up 14.58% from Rs. 19.69 crore in June 2022.

Responsive Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.22 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.07 in June 2022.

Responsive Ind shares closed at 193.10 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 45.02% returns over the last 6 months and 37.24% over the last 12 months.