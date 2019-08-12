Responsive Ind Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 122.76 crore, down 41.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 122.76 crore in June 2019 down 41.91% from Rs. 211.32 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.26 crore in June 2019 down 55.46% from Rs. 16.29 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.10 crore in June 2019 down 34.4% from Rs. 44.36 crore in June 2018.

Responsive Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.27 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.61 in June 2018.

Responsive Ind shares closed at 93.50 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given 4.88% returns over the last 6 months and -1.63% over the last 12 months.