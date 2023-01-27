 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Responsive Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 114.37 crore, down 24.38% Y-o-Y

Jan 28, 2023 / 12:00 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Responsive Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 114.37 crore in December 2022 down 24.38% from Rs. 151.23 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.03 crore in December 2022 down 56.15% from Rs. 6.90 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.94 crore in December 2022 down 16.27% from Rs. 25.01 crore in December 2021.

Responsive Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 114.37 128.52 151.23
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 114.37 128.52 151.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 112.05 98.17 107.54
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -37.17 -18.90 -8.31
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.14 3.20 3.66
Depreciation 7.81 8.31 10.71
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18.59 28.12 25.15
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.94 9.62 12.49
Other Income 3.19 5.43 1.81
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.13 15.05 14.30
Interest 9.07 10.65 4.96
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.07 4.40 9.34
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 4.07 4.40 9.34
Tax 1.04 1.01 2.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.03 3.39 6.90
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.03 3.39 6.90
Equity Share Capital 26.69 26.69 26.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.11 0.13 0.26
Diluted EPS 0.11 0.13 0.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.11 0.13 0.26
Diluted EPS 0.11 0.13 0.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited