Responsive Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 114.37 crore, down 24.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 114.37 crore in December 2022 down 24.38% from Rs. 151.23 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.03 crore in December 2022 down 56.15% from Rs. 6.90 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.94 crore in December 2022 down 16.27% from Rs. 25.01 crore in December 2021.

Responsive Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.26 in December 2021.

