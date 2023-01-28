English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Responsive Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 114.37 crore, down 24.38% Y-o-Y

    January 28, 2023 / 12:00 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Responsive Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 114.37 crore in December 2022 down 24.38% from Rs. 151.23 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.03 crore in December 2022 down 56.15% from Rs. 6.90 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.94 crore in December 2022 down 16.27% from Rs. 25.01 crore in December 2021.

    Responsive Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations114.37128.52151.23
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations114.37128.52151.23
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials112.0598.17107.54
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-37.17-18.90-8.31
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.143.203.66
    Depreciation7.818.3110.71
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.5928.1225.15
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.949.6212.49
    Other Income3.195.431.81
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.1315.0514.30
    Interest9.0710.654.96
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.074.409.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.074.409.34
    Tax1.041.012.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.033.396.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.033.396.90
    Equity Share Capital26.6926.6926.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.110.130.26
    Diluted EPS0.110.130.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.110.130.26
    Diluted EPS0.110.130.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited