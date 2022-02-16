Responsive Ind Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 151.23 crore, up 46.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 151.23 crore in December 2021 up 46.23% from Rs. 103.42 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.90 crore in December 2021 down 30.1% from Rs. 9.88 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.01 crore in December 2021 up 2.33% from Rs. 24.44 crore in December 2020.

Responsive Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.26 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.37 in December 2020.

Responsive Ind shares closed at 198.80 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 53.10% returns over the last 6 months and 9.89% over the last 12 months.