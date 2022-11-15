 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Responsive Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 245.11 crore, down 16.32% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 12:09 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Responsive Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 245.11 crore in September 2022 down 16.32% from Rs. 292.92 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.74 crore in September 2022 down 193.43% from Rs. 6.14 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.27 crore in September 2022 down 49.09% from Rs. 37.85 crore in September 2021.

Responsive Ind shares closed at 138.70 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.59% returns over the last 6 months and 13.13% over the last 12 months.

Responsive Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 245.11 227.46 292.92
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 245.11 227.46 292.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 138.49 107.43 98.25
Purchase of Traded Goods 77.01 104.49 141.33
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -32.72 -60.92 -15.64
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.11 4.07 4.21
Depreciation 15.89 23.93 25.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 44.14 54.56 32.47
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.81 -6.10 7.24
Other Income 5.19 5.03 5.57
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.38 -1.07 12.80
Interest 7.89 7.61 3.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.51 -8.69 9.77
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -4.51 -8.69 9.77
Tax 1.29 0.69 3.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -5.79 -9.37 6.42
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -5.79 -9.37 6.42
Minority Interest 0.05 0.80 -0.28
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -5.74 -8.57 6.14
Equity Share Capital 26.25 26.25 26.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.22 -0.33 0.23
Diluted EPS -0.22 -0.33 0.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.22 -0.33 0.23
Diluted EPS -0.22 -0.33 0.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 15, 2022 12:00 am