Responsive Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 245.11 crore, down 16.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 245.11 crore in September 2022 down 16.32% from Rs. 292.92 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.74 crore in September 2022 down 193.43% from Rs. 6.14 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.27 crore in September 2022 down 49.09% from Rs. 37.85 crore in September 2021.

Responsive Ind shares closed at 138.70 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.59% returns over the last 6 months and 13.13% over the last 12 months.