Responsive Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 245.11 crore, down 16.32% Y-o-Y
November 15, 2022 / 12:09 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Responsive Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 245.11 crore in September 2022 down 16.32% from Rs. 292.92 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.74 crore in September 2022 down 193.43% from Rs. 6.14 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.27 crore in September 2022 down 49.09% from Rs. 37.85 crore in September 2021.
Responsive Ind shares closed at 138.70 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.59% returns over the last 6 months and 13.13% over the last 12 months.
|Responsive Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|245.11
|227.46
|292.92
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|245.11
|227.46
|292.92
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|138.49
|107.43
|98.25
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|77.01
|104.49
|141.33
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-32.72
|-60.92
|-15.64
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.11
|4.07
|4.21
|Depreciation
|15.89
|23.93
|25.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|44.14
|54.56
|32.47
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.81
|-6.10
|7.24
|Other Income
|5.19
|5.03
|5.57
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.38
|-1.07
|12.80
|Interest
|7.89
|7.61
|3.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.51
|-8.69
|9.77
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.51
|-8.69
|9.77
|Tax
|1.29
|0.69
|3.35
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.79
|-9.37
|6.42
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.79
|-9.37
|6.42
|Minority Interest
|0.05
|0.80
|-0.28
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-5.74
|-8.57
|6.14
|Equity Share Capital
|26.25
|26.25
|26.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.22
|-0.33
|0.23
|Diluted EPS
|-0.22
|-0.33
|0.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.22
|-0.33
|0.23
|Diluted EPS
|-0.22
|-0.33
|0.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited