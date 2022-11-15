English
    Responsive Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 245.11 crore, down 16.32% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 12:09 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Responsive Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 245.11 crore in September 2022 down 16.32% from Rs. 292.92 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.74 crore in September 2022 down 193.43% from Rs. 6.14 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.27 crore in September 2022 down 49.09% from Rs. 37.85 crore in September 2021.

    Responsive Ind shares closed at 138.70 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.59% returns over the last 6 months and 13.13% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations245.11227.46292.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations245.11227.46292.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials138.49107.4398.25
    Purchase of Traded Goods77.01104.49141.33
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-32.72-60.92-15.64
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.114.074.21
    Depreciation15.8923.9325.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses44.1454.5632.47
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.81-6.107.24
    Other Income5.195.035.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.38-1.0712.80
    Interest7.897.613.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.51-8.699.77
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-4.51-8.699.77
    Tax1.290.693.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.79-9.376.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.79-9.376.42
    Minority Interest0.050.80-0.28
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-5.74-8.576.14
    Equity Share Capital26.2526.2526.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.22-0.330.23
    Diluted EPS-0.22-0.330.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.22-0.330.23
    Diluted EPS-0.22-0.330.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #Responsive Ind #Responsive Industries #Results
    first published: Nov 15, 2022 12:00 am