Responsive Ind Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 311.99 crore, up 53.8% Y-o-Y
February 15, 2022 / 01:13 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Responsive Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 311.99 crore in December 2021 up 53.8% from Rs. 202.85 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021 down 105.46% from Rs. 3.98 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.39 crore in December 2021 down 28.19% from Rs. 47.89 crore in December 2020.
Responsive Ind shares closed at 190.05 on February 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 46.36% returns over the last 6 months and 5.06% over the last 12 months.
|Responsive Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|311.99
|292.92
|202.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|311.99
|292.92
|202.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|124.76
|98.25
|80.34
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|134.08
|141.33
|54.81
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-20.32
|-15.64
|-5.37
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.16
|4.21
|3.54
|Depreciation
|28.23
|25.05
|16.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|37.04
|32.47
|23.25
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.05
|7.24
|30.20
|Other Income
|2.11
|5.57
|1.60
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.16
|12.80
|31.81
|Interest
|2.79
|3.04
|0.45
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.37
|9.77
|31.36
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-51.96
|P/L Before Tax
|3.37
|9.77
|-20.60
|Tax
|3.62
|3.35
|-10.24
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.26
|6.42
|-10.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.26
|6.42
|-10.36
|Minority Interest
|0.04
|-0.28
|14.34
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.22
|6.14
|3.98
|Equity Share Capital
|26.25
|26.25
|26.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.23
|-0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.23
|-0.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.23
|-0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.23
|-0.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited