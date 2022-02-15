Responsive Ind Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 311.99 crore, up 53.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 311.99 crore in December 2021 up 53.8% from Rs. 202.85 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2021 down 105.46% from Rs. 3.98 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.39 crore in December 2021 down 28.19% from Rs. 47.89 crore in December 2020.

Responsive Ind shares closed at 190.05 on February 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 46.36% returns over the last 6 months and 5.06% over the last 12 months.