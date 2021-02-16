Responsive Ind Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 202.85 crore, up 63.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 202.85 crore in December 2020 up 63.45% from Rs. 124.10 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.98 crore in December 2020 down 32.31% from Rs. 5.88 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.89 crore in December 2020 up 37.42% from Rs. 34.85 crore in December 2019.

Responsive Ind shares closed at 180.90 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 90.12% returns over the last 6 months and 100.11% over the last 12 months.