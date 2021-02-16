Responsive Ind Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 202.85 crore, up 63.45% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2021 / 05:47 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Responsive Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 202.85 crore in December 2020 up 63.45% from Rs. 124.10 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.98 crore in December 2020 down 32.31% from Rs. 5.88 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.89 crore in December 2020 up 37.42% from Rs. 34.85 crore in December 2019.
Responsive Ind shares closed at 180.90 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 90.12% returns over the last 6 months and 100.11% over the last 12 months.
|Responsive Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|202.85
|191.67
|124.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|202.85
|191.67
|124.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|80.34
|90.63
|71.21
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|54.81
|48.63
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-5.37
|-8.37
|2.48
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.54
|3.53
|4.79
|Depreciation
|16.08
|17.59
|20.30
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|23.25
|25.56
|18.69
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|30.20
|14.09
|6.63
|Other Income
|1.60
|0.86
|7.92
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|31.81
|14.94
|14.55
|Interest
|0.45
|-1.69
|6.56
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|31.36
|16.63
|7.98
|Exceptional Items
|-51.96
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-20.60
|16.63
|7.98
|Tax
|-10.24
|0.70
|2.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.36
|15.93
|5.95
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10.36
|15.93
|5.95
|Minority Interest
|14.34
|0.63
|-0.08
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|3.98
|16.56
|5.88
|Equity Share Capital
|26.25
|26.25
|26.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|0.63
|0.22
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|0.63
|0.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|0.63
|0.22
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|0.63
|0.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited