Response Info Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.30 crore, up 206.43% Y-o-Y
June 03, 2021 / 09:05 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Response Informatics are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.30 crore in March 2021 up 206.43% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.38 crore in March 2021 down 353.9% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021 up 94% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2020.
Response Info shares closed at 7.95 on May 26, 2021 (BSE)
|Response Informatics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.30
|0.44
|0.43
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.30
|0.44
|0.43
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.64
|0.36
|0.61
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.70
|0.04
|0.32
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.04
|0.04
|-0.52
|Other Income
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.04
|0.04
|-0.51
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.04
|0.04
|-0.51
|Exceptional Items
|-2.34
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.38
|0.04
|-0.51
|Tax
|--
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.38
|0.03
|-0.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.38
|0.03
|-0.52
|Equity Share Capital
|5.98
|5.98
|5.98
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.98
|0.05
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-3.98
|0.05
|-0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.98
|0.05
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-3.98
|0.05
|-0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited