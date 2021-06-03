Response Info Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.30 crore, up 206.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.30 crore in March 2021 up 206.43% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.38 crore in March 2021 down 353.9% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021 up 94% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2020.

Response Info shares closed at 7.95 on May 26, 2021 (BSE)