Response Info Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.15 crore, down 10.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.15 crore in June 2023 down 10.65% from Rs. 2.40 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2023 down 17.91% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2023 down 16.67% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022.

Response Info EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.16 in June 2022.

Response Info shares closed at 39.43 on July 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 12.66% returns over the last 6 months and 27.61% over the last 12 months.