Response Info Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.51 crore, up 14.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.51 crore in December 2022 up 14.35% from Rs. 2.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2022 up 91.93% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2022 up 63.16% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2021.