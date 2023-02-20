Response Info Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.51 crore, up 14.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.51 crore in December 2022 up 14.35% from Rs. 2.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2022 up 91.93% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2022 up 63.16% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2021.

Response Info EPS has increased to Rs. 0.72 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.47 in December 2021.

Response Info shares closed at 29.00 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -27.32% returns over the last 6 months