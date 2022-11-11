Resonance Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.09 crore, down 18.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.09 crore in September 2022 down 18.45% from Rs. 18.50 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.38 crore in September 2022 down 58.89% from Rs. 3.35 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.23 crore in September 2022 down 54.02% from Rs. 4.85 crore in September 2021.

Resonance EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.24 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.99 in September 2021.

Resonance shares closed at 125.10 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -19.42% returns over the last 6 months and -32.31% over the last 12 months.