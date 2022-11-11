English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Watch Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia Today at 5pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Resonance Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.09 crore, down 18.45% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 01:06 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Resonance Specialities are:

    Net Sales at Rs 15.09 crore in September 2022 down 18.45% from Rs. 18.50 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.38 crore in September 2022 down 58.89% from Rs. 3.35 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.23 crore in September 2022 down 54.02% from Rs. 4.85 crore in September 2021.

    Resonance EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.24 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.99 in September 2021.

    Close

    Resonance shares closed at 125.10 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -19.42% returns over the last 6 months and -32.31% over the last 12 months.

    Resonance Specialities
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations15.0915.7818.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations15.0915.7818.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.764.097.22
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.870.84-1.30
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.911.050.95
    Depreciation0.340.320.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.798.277.23
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.161.223.97
    Other Income0.730.880.44
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.892.104.41
    Interest0.020.020.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.862.074.39
    Exceptional Items----0.04
    P/L Before Tax1.862.074.43
    Tax0.480.561.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.381.523.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.381.523.35
    Equity Share Capital11.5411.5411.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.241.292.99
    Diluted EPS1.241.292.99
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.241.292.99
    Diluted EPS1.241.292.99
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Resonance #Resonance Specialities #Results
    first published: Nov 11, 2022 01:01 pm