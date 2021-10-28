Resonance Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 18.50 crore, down 16.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.50 crore in September 2021 down 16.42% from Rs. 22.14 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.35 crore in September 2021 down 15.74% from Rs. 3.98 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.85 crore in September 2021 down 18.9% from Rs. 5.98 crore in September 2020.

Resonance EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.99 in September 2021 from Rs. 3.44 in September 2020.

Resonance shares closed at 215.95 on October 27, 2021 (BSE) and has given 51.17% returns over the last 6 months and 266.33% over the last 12 months.