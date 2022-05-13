Resonance Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.27 crore, down 6.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.27 crore in March 2022 down 6.37% from Rs. 19.51 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.60 crore in March 2022 up 21.62% from Rs. 2.14 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.64 crore in March 2022 down 12.08% from Rs. 4.14 crore in March 2021.

Resonance EPS has increased to Rs. 2.18 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.87 in March 2021.

Resonance shares closed at 136.20 on May 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -24.65% returns over the last 6 months and 0.93% over the last 12 months.