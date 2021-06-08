Resonance Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 19.51 crore, up 64.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.51 crore in March 2021 up 64.11% from Rs. 11.89 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.14 crore in March 2021 up 75.87% from Rs. 1.22 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.14 crore in March 2021 up 140.7% from Rs. 1.72 crore in March 2020.

Resonance EPS has increased to Rs. 1.87 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.05 in March 2020.

Resonance shares closed at 157.25 on June 07, 2021 (BSE) and has given 72.99% returns over the last 6 months and 269.13% over the last 12 months.