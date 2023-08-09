Resonance Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.46 crore, down 14.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.46 crore in June 2023 down 14.72% from Rs. 15.78 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.87 crore in June 2023 down 42.27% from Rs. 1.52 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.73 crore in June 2023 down 28.51% from Rs. 2.42 crore in June 2022.

Resonance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.76 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.29 in June 2022.

Resonance shares closed at 91.90 on August 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.45% returns over the last 6 months and -48.72% over the last 12 months.