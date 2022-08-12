Resonance Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.78 crore, down 26.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.78 crore in June 2022 down 26.53% from Rs. 21.48 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.52 crore in June 2022 down 56.73% from Rs. 3.50 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.42 crore in June 2022 down 53.01% from Rs. 5.15 crore in June 2021.

Resonance EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.29 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.95 in June 2021.

Resonance shares closed at 164.70 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.06% returns over the last 6 months and -5.56% over the last 12 months.