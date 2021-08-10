Resonance Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 21.48 crore, up 99.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.48 crore in June 2021 up 99.44% from Rs. 10.77 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.50 crore in June 2021 up 455.27% from Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.15 crore in June 2021 up 351.75% from Rs. 1.14 crore in June 2020.

Resonance EPS has increased to Rs. 2.95 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.53 in June 2020.

Resonance shares closed at 176.20 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 17.35% returns over the last 6 months and 254.53% over the last 12 months.