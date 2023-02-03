Resonance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.25 crore, down 42.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.25 crore in December 2022 down 42.05% from Rs. 15.96 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2022 down 70.01% from Rs. 2.90 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.81 crore in December 2022 down 59.42% from Rs. 4.46 crore in December 2021.