    Resonance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.25 crore, down 42.05% Y-o-Y

    February 03, 2023 / 02:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Resonance Specialities are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.25 crore in December 2022 down 42.05% from Rs. 15.96 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2022 down 70.01% from Rs. 2.90 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.81 crore in December 2022 down 59.42% from Rs. 4.46 crore in December 2021.

    Resonance Specialities
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.2515.0915.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9.2515.0915.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.479.766.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.67-7.87-1.93
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.160.911.09
    Depreciation0.430.340.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.6210.797.46
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.241.162.68
    Other Income0.140.731.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.381.894.02
    Interest0.020.020.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.361.864.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.361.864.01
    Tax0.490.481.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.871.382.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.871.382.90
    Equity Share Capital11.5411.5411.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.751.242.51
    Diluted EPS0.751.242.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.751.242.51
    Diluted EPS0.751.242.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited