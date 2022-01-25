Resonance Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15.96 crore, down 10.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.96 crore in December 2021 down 10.67% from Rs. 17.87 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.90 crore in December 2021 down 20.1% from Rs. 3.63 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.46 crore in December 2021 down 2.83% from Rs. 4.59 crore in December 2020.

Resonance EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.51 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.82 in December 2020.

Resonance shares closed at 197.60 on January 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given 3.92% returns over the last 6 months and 41.70% over the last 12 months.