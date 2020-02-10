Resonance Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 16.25 crore, up 41.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.25 crore in December 2019 up 41.46% from Rs. 11.49 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.43 crore in December 2019 up 388.4% from Rs. 0.50 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.74 crore in December 2019 up 277.78% from Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2018.

Resonance EPS has increased to Rs. 2.09 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.41 in December 2018.

Resonance shares closed at 56.00 on February 07, 2020 (BSE) and has given 67.92% returns over the last 6 months and 160.47% over the last 12 months.