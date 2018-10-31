Repro India Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 64.34 crore, up 17.26% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 64.34 crore in September 2018 up 17.26% from Rs. 54.87 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.90 crore in September 2018 down 29.54% from Rs. 9.79 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.39 crore in September 2018 down 32.56% from Rs. 16.89 crore in September 2017.

Repro India EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.00 in September 2018 from Rs. 8.98 in September 2017.

Repro India shares closed at 584.90 on October 30, 2018 (NSE) and has given -15.03% returns over the last 6 months and -28.39% over the last 12 months.