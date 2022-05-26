Repro India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 66.52 crore, up 83.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 66.52 crore in March 2022 up 83.53% from Rs. 36.24 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.68 crore in March 2022 up 33.38% from Rs. 7.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.65 crore in March 2022 up 64.31% from Rs. 2.83 crore in March 2021.

Repro India shares closed at 389.50 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -35.33% returns over the last 6 months and 6.25% over the last 12 months.