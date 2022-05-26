Repro India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 66.52 crore, up 83.53% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Repro India are:
Net Sales at Rs 66.52 crore in March 2022 up 83.53% from Rs. 36.24 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.68 crore in March 2022 up 33.38% from Rs. 7.02 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.65 crore in March 2022 up 64.31% from Rs. 2.83 crore in March 2021.
Repro India shares closed at 389.50 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -35.33% returns over the last 6 months and 6.25% over the last 12 months.
|
|Repro India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|66.52
|46.09
|36.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|66.52
|46.09
|36.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|36.23
|31.05
|16.94
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.66
|-5.98
|2.37
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.87
|6.93
|5.66
|Depreciation
|6.70
|6.58
|6.28
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.64
|11.43
|8.55
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.58
|-3.91
|-3.56
|Other Income
|0.53
|0.05
|0.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.05
|-3.86
|-3.45
|Interest
|2.68
|2.57
|3.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.73
|-6.43
|-6.54
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.73
|-6.43
|-6.54
|Tax
|-0.05
|-0.05
|0.49
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.68
|-6.38
|-7.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.68
|-6.38
|-7.02
|Equity Share Capital
|12.71
|12.71
|12.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.68
|-5.05
|-5.81
|Diluted EPS
|-3.68
|-4.98
|-5.81
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.68
|-5.05
|-5.81
|Diluted EPS
|-3.68
|-4.98
|-5.81
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
