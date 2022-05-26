 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Repro India Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 66.52 crore, up 83.53% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 01:52 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Repro India are:

Net Sales at Rs 66.52 crore in March 2022 up 83.53% from Rs. 36.24 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.68 crore in March 2022 up 33.38% from Rs. 7.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.65 crore in March 2022 up 64.31% from Rs. 2.83 crore in March 2021.

Repro India shares closed at 389.50 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -35.33% returns over the last 6 months and 6.25% over the last 12 months.

Repro India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 66.52 46.09 36.24
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 66.52 46.09 36.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 36.23 31.05 16.94
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.66 -5.98 2.37
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.87 6.93 5.66
Depreciation 6.70 6.58 6.28
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 14.64 11.43 8.55
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.58 -3.91 -3.56
Other Income 0.53 0.05 0.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.05 -3.86 -3.45
Interest 2.68 2.57 3.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.73 -6.43 -6.54
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -4.73 -6.43 -6.54
Tax -0.05 -0.05 0.49
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.68 -6.38 -7.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.68 -6.38 -7.02
Equity Share Capital 12.71 12.71 12.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.68 -5.05 -5.81
Diluted EPS -3.68 -4.98 -5.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.68 -5.05 -5.81
Diluted EPS -3.68 -4.98 -5.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Printing & Stationery #Repro India #Results
first published: May 26, 2022 01:44 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.