Repro India Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 42.11 crore, up 118.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.11 crore in June 2021 up 118.66% from Rs. 19.26 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.80 crore in June 2021 up 55.57% from Rs. 15.31 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.87 crore in June 2021 up 131.01% from Rs. 6.03 crore in June 2020.

Repro India shares closed at 399.40 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 6.32% returns over the last 6 months and 4.21% over the last 12 months.