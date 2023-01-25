 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Repro India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 76.90 crore, up 66.84% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 11:01 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Repro India are:

Net Sales at Rs 76.90 crore in December 2022 up 66.84% from Rs. 46.09 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.60 crore in December 2022 up 140.73% from Rs. 6.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.09 crore in December 2022 up 307.72% from Rs. 2.72 crore in December 2021.

Repro India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 76.90 60.53 46.09
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 76.90 60.53 46.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 52.12 38.46 31.05
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.74 -7.07 -5.98
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.43 7.33 6.93
Depreciation 5.75 5.66 6.58
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 16.04 13.21 11.43
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.30 2.94 -3.91
Other Income 0.04 0.29 0.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.34 3.23 -3.86
Interest 2.74 2.82 2.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.60 0.41 -6.43
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.60 0.41 -6.43
Tax -- -- -0.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.60 0.41 -6.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.60 0.41 -6.38
Equity Share Capital 12.73 12.71 12.71
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.05 0.33 -5.05
Diluted EPS 2.04 0.33 -4.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.05 0.33 -5.05
Diluted EPS 2.04 0.33 -4.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited